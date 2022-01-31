APC reconciliation committee submits report

Five months after its inauguration, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu All Progressives Congress, (APC) nine-man National Reconciliation Committee submitted what it called an interim report on Monday.

Fielding questions from journalists, Senator Adamu who dropped the hint that his Committee was yet to complete its assignment said the report he submitted to the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC was at the instance of the interim leadership as he maintained that his troubleshooting team was yet to complete the assignment it has been saddled with.

The former Nasarawa State governor who said over 47 petitions have been received so far from aggrieved chieftains across the country said he has requested more time from the APC CECPC.

He said: “It is our pleasure to talk to you at the end of this exercise after submitting our interim report to the National Caretaker Committee of our great party. In all, we have received 47 petitions as of yesterday. And you may wish to know that even this morning, there were people waiting for us to submit their petitions to us. We had promised Nigerians that we will do justice as humanly possible to everybody who is aggrieved through a fair hearing. And this is what we are doing.

“We had to come today to submit this interim because we are acting as boy scout. A good boy scout obeys before complaints. So, we have been asked as of this morning to submit, in fact, we were given 11 am. We have submitted our interim report. Like we said when presenting the report, there is still work to be done. Reconciliation is a work in progress. And we cannot pretend that we have taken care of every little thing that has come before us. But by the time the final report is ready, then we will be able to give you the actual report.”

Earlier in his remarks, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani who received the report on behalf of Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the APC CECPC Mai Mala Buni, commended the Senator Adamu Committee and assured that its recommendations would be faithfully implemented.

“As you are all aware, this committee is very important to our collective zeal of recovering, repositioning and rejuvenating our party for us to have a strong, stable and united APC.

“The submission of this report is coming at a crucial period as we approach the National convention and the 2023 general elections. Therefore, the findings of the committee would contribute in no small measure to a successful convention and the general election.

“Let me express our sincere appreciation to the committee for handling the assignment given to them with a high sense of commitment and responsibility. You have painstakingly visited states where we have challenges and addressed them squarely.

“The great achievements the party has recorded in reconciling the differences among our stakeholders in Gombe, Ogun, Kwara, and many other states have justified the confidence the party has in your individual and collective capacities. You have truly done us proud.

“I wish to assure you that the Caretaker Committee will carefully study the report and implement the same to improve the unity and strength of the party.”

APC reconciliation committee submits report