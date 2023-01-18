APC PCC inaugurates LG contacts and mobilisation in Ogun

Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the coordinators of its contacts and mobilisation across the 20 local governments of Ogun State with a charge to be diligent in the assignment.

The South West Deputy Director of Contact and Mobilisation of the Council, Alhaji Bakai Okedera, while inaugurating the coordinators at the Akinrogun Osoba House in Abeokuta, maintained that the nomination of the coordinators was a call to national duty.

Alhaji Okedara who doubles as the chairman of the committee in state mandated the coordinators to replicate same by nominating volunteers that will be in charge of wards in their various local governments.

Okedara reminded the coordinators that the service was a voluntary service, adding that the only assurance for the committee is the resolve of the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu to deliver a better Nigeria.

“Firstly, this assignment is not about money, it is a call to national service and a voluntary service for a better Nigeria. We are doing this voluntarily and you must replicate same in your local governments and wards.

“Our assurance is that what we are doing is for a better Nigeria and a further assurance that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will give a better Nigeria especially for our children.”

The Chairman of Publicity Sub-committee of the PCC in Ogun State and immediate past Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Dare Kadiri, said the inauguration was a privileged call to service.

He added that the major determination of the PCC is to ensure that Tinubu becomes the next president, calling on the nominees to be sincere, honest, and diligent in the assignment given to them.

“The charge to the local government coordinators is to look at this as a call to serve, the major thing is delivering Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria. They should be sincere, honest and do the job diligently as expected.”

Responding, the coordinators took turn to assure the council of a successful outing in their various local government, adding that it was the first time a core progressive would be contesting for the position of the president in the country.