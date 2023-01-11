Songs, dances as Subomi Balogun ushers in new year at Tunwase Court

IT was a day of songs, dances and celebration of royalty when the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians and leader of Ijebu princes, Otunba Subomi Balogun, held the annual Adura Odun, where prayers are said for the new year.

This year’s event at the Tunwase Court in Ijebu-Ode was special because it was holding after a two-year break as a result of the COVID-19-induced lockdowns in the country.

Otunba Subomi’s dance moves in appreciation of God’s love over His people, Ijebuland and Nigeria as a whole was noticeable as he swerved to the right and left in joy, making his age just a number.

Also on hand to witness the event were traditional rulers and leaders of different Christian denominations across Ijebuland, as well as a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel; leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, among others.

While the previous Adura Odun events focused mainly on expectations from God for the new year, the 2023 event concentrated on praising God for His mercies over people and the country.

In his address, Otunba Balogun, founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), said he was happy that the event was holding again despite the havoc done by Coronavirus, which disrupted people’s lives.

He said the Ijebu and Nigerians as a whole should continue to express gratitude to God for the minimal impact of the virus in the country compared to what other countries experienced at its peak.

“We are grateful that we are able to gather together again as children of God to usher in the new year with praises to our Maker.

“The COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from holding this gathering for two years due to the restrictions on gatherings, but we thank God that here we are again ushering in the new year with praises to God,” Otunba Balogun said.

He then prayed that God will continue to protect the country so that it can continue to thrive.





Chief Daniel, in his remarks, said he was glad to be at Tunwase Court again to celebrate the annual Adura Odun event with Otunba Balogun.

The former governor thanked God for His grace which made it possible for the people to gather again at Tunwase Court after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

He equally thanked Otunba Balogun for his fatherly role in his life, as well as all the traditional and religious leaders present at the event.

In his exhortation, the Archbishop of Anglican Diocese of Remo, Archbishop Olushina Fape, charged Nigerians to move closer to God in the new year.

Archbishop Fape, who said it was only God Who saw Nigeria through 2022, admonished those present to always cast their burdens on Him.

He, therefore, commended Otunba Balogun for always opening each new year with a prayer session, adding that “Otunba Balogun is someone who puts God first in all his endeavours.”

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a gift by Ijebu Christians to their leader, Otunba Balogun, just as they prayed that he would organise more of Adura Odun in years to come.

