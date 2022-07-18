APC has inflicted heavy wounds on Nigeria ― Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerians People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari has inflicted heavy wounds on Nigeria which makes it bleed from several and severe wounds as a result of incompetence and insincerity of those running the government.

Kwankwaso stated at this official unveiling of his running mate and the party’s vice presidential candidate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, which was held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja on Monday.

According to Kwankwaso, the total lack of understanding of how to govern a multi-cultural, multi-religious and multiethnic country like Nigeria by those in power has pushed Nigeria to the brink.

“The sad reality is that our country is bleeding from several and severe wounds inflicted on her either as a result of incompetence or insincerity of the operators of government or the total lack of understanding of how to govern a multi-cultural, multi-religious and multiethnic country like our own.

“Their insincerity and intolerance have inflicted injurious wounds to the social fabric of Nigeria. Their nepotism and parochial approach to governance have inflicted severe wounds on the country. Their ineptitude and lack of empathy have dealt a damaging blow to the body psyche of all Nigerians.

“Their condescending arrogance and sense of entitlement have further widened the fault lines in our country and their nonchalant attitude towards the core functions of governance is causing a dangerous escalation of insecurity.”

The NNPP presidential candidate also expressed sadness over rising inflation and unemployment in the country saying the current economic statistics in Nigeria were unacceptable.

He, however, promised to give education its pride of place if elected as president in 2023 saying the present state of education in Nigeria is totally unacceptable.

The vice presidential candidate of the party, Bishop Idahosa, while accepting his nomination said Nigeria needs a fresh start where every Nigerian will have a sense of belonging and live decently.

He said: “Nigeria deserves a fresh start and fresh ideas. Nigeria deserves a fresh deal that will steer the country away from division and hate. A fresh deal that will steer the country away from incompetence and cluelessness; a fresh deal that will steer the country away from insecurity and economic woes.”

Idahosa hails from Edo State and is the presiding Bishop and Senior Pastor of the God First Ministry, Lekki Light Centre, Ajah, Lagos.





The national chairman of NNPP, Professor Ahmed Rufai Alkali, in his early remarks described the party as the fastest growing party in Nigeria in the last four months which he said is a result of Kwankwaso’s sterling leadership qualities

“The NNPP entered the political space at the most critical time and is going to take the opportunity to give Nigerians hope because Kwankwaso is the man Nigerians are waiting for. With this winning team, Nigerians should be hopeful that Nigeria shall rise again. The party is committed to building bridges across all socio-political divides,” Alkali said.

