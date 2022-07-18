US congratulates Osun Governor-elect, Adeleke

The United States Mission to Nigeria has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on his emergence as the Governor-elect and the entire citizens of Osun State

The US Mission in a statement by its Information Specialist, Public Affairs Section, Ademola Adegbite commended the people of the state, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) the security personnel for the peaceful conduct of gubernatorial elections.

The statement read,” We commend the concerted efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff and security personnel who helped facilitate a secure process that reflected the will of the people.

We encourage all Nigerian citizens to register to vote now so that their voices can be heard in the national and state elections in 2023.

