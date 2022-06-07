APC Convention: The best doesn’t have to get the prize, says National Chairman

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has urged the 23 presidential aspirants on the platform of the party to voluntary submit themselves to the outcome of the election.

Addressing the party stakeholders in his welcome address, the APC national chairman said the best among the aspirants does not necessarily have to be ruling party’s presidential candidate at next general elections.

He said:” The best doesn’t have to get the prize. Some of us have passed through that stage before. Aspirants must be ready to accept the outcome of the process.”





He appealed to the various tendencies within the party to be willing to bury their differences and make efforts to galvanize support for whoever emerges.

In apparent reference to the proclamation of the 13 Northern Governors who backed the power shift to the south as canvassed by their colleagues in the South which was eventually discarded, Senator Adamu said it would be wrong for the stakeholders in the APC to be driven by ethnic or primordial sentiment which it could ultimately regret.

“The choice we make at this convention must reflect our vision for a greater Nigeria. Our cohesion has never been more important more than now. We are committed to win and win big.” Appraising his two months in office, the former Nasarawa State governor said his national working committee has embarked on serious healing process and further admonished the party leaders to be willing to relate as one united political family. “Let us be honest and fair in our dealings., we should keep our eyes on the ultimate goal which is winning 2023. We can do nothing without unity, we can’t go into 2023 without putting our house in order. It doesn’t take rocket science to unite this party.

“I am glad to say the healing process has commenced, things are not falling apart, we are reconciling process.”