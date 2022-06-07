Constituents storm APC secretariat to celebrate Akande-Sadipe’s emergence as Oluyole constituency flag-bearer

Constituents from Oluyole Federal Constituency of Oyo State stormed the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to appreciate the party for making the primary election free and fair and for also giving them a voice by returning Tolu Akande-Sadipe as the flag-bearer of the party in the 2023 election.

The constituents through community groups announced that they equally came to drum support for Akande-Sadipe’s 2023 ambition.

They had prior to the primaries unanimously submitted an endorsement letter, signed by Alh. Dauda Adebisi, on behalf of the community leaders and General Chairman from the ten wards in Oluyole Federal Constituency, addressed the Chairman All Progressives Congress National Secretariat, Abuja extolling Akande-Sadipe’s contributions as the lawmaker representing Oluyole constituency.

In the letter, she got a unanimous endorsement from her constituents drawn from the ten wards making up her federal constituency, who vowed to vote for her en masse as the general elections draw near.

The letter titled: “Letter of Appreciation to APC on Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe as Oluyole Federal Honourable and request for her second term in office in 2023,” highlighted her achievements as a Representative of the Federal constituency in Abuja.

Presenting her scorecard the concerned citizens of the Federal constituency and community leaders applauded some developmental projects the female lawmaker had embarked on in the last three years, which they claimed amused them.

“When APC gave Honourable Akande-Sadipe the opportunity to serve as Honourable in Oluyole Federal Constituency in 2019, nobody believed that a woman can perform at all not to talk of bringing rapid development to 10 wards in her constituency,” the letter said.

The leaders appreciated her contribution to the development of Oluyole, such as the provision of 23 transformers, which she financed its installation and light-up; provision of 11 classrooms with furniture; provision of 21 solar bore-holes and provision of 100 solar street lights.

The community leaders added that over 5,000 community members have enjoyed from her empowerment programme, adding that “she has even promised that, if given the opportunity to serve for the second term, she would do more, and we believe every word that comes out of her mouth.”

They promised to vote for the House of Representatives Member, in the 2023 general elections, vowing that 90% of votes from the Oluyole Constituency would be cast for her.

The letter, equally signed by representatives of the ten wards in the Oluyole Federal constituency added that “we also want to reiterate that all of us in these 10 wards appreciate this gesture because it has never happened in Oluyole and we want to further appreciate more in 2023.”