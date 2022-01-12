APC Convention: Buni’s committee dismisses media report of June date

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, (APC CECPC), on Wednesday, dismissed as fake news, a media report that the convention scheduled for next month has been shifted to June.

National Secretary of the APC CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, dismissed the report as misleading, instigated by those “simply bent on causing confusion and fomenting crisis through misinformation. We should not enable them.”

Senator Akpanudoedehe maintained that “the APC Caretaker Committee is already embarking on nationwide consultations with Party stakeholders to prepare the ground for a rancour-free National Convention. To this end, the sub-committee on budgeting and other substructures will be set up in due course.”

The party said its main focus now was “addressing contestations within the Party, litigations, fallouts of recently-conducted Congresses and generally reposition the Party ahead of the National Convention.”

The statement read in part: “The general public is advised to completely disregard fake news on the reported suspension of the planned National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) till June, as reported by some media outlets.

“Dates for Party activities such as meetings, Primaries, Congresses, National Conventions are communicated through well-known official channels and not through ‘sources’.

“The faceless authors and sponsors of fake news on APC activities, in this case, the planned National Convention are simply bent on causing confusion and fomenting crisis through misinformation. We should not enable them.

“As a focus-driven, process-oriented political party, the APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni will not be distracted by self-serving antics of these sponsors of fake news. The APC Caretaker Committee is already embarking on nationwide consultations with Party stakeholders to prepare the ground for a rancour-free National Convention. To this end, the sub-committee on budgeting and other substructures will be set up in due course.

“Finally, the Party notes and appreciates the continued support of well-meaning members and leaders as the APC Caretaker Committee undertakes the immediate task of addressing contestations within the Party, litigations, fallouts of recently-conducted Congresses and generally reposition the Party ahead of the National Convention.”

