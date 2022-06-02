APC convention: Adamu announces 18 sub-committees

Barely five days to conducting its presidential convention coming up on June 6 to 8, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the composition of sub-committees to take charge of the activities for the convention.

A statement issued on Wednesday night and signed by Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, disclosed 18 sub Committees for the process. Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and his Imo State counterpart,

Hope Uzodinma, were announced as co-chairmen of the Election Planning Committee.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed have been assigned to handle the budget while Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu will handle Finance and Logistics.

His Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun will be in charge of Accreditation and Decoration while Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu will handle Security and Compliance to be co-chaired with former Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau.

There are also thirteen other subcommittees for Transportation, Accommodation, Media and Publicity, amongst others.

