Niger: APC guber candidate donates 2 buses to NUJ, seeks collaboration

A member representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger State in the House of Representatives, Abuja and the State’s Gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Hon. Muhammad Umar Bago has sought collaboration with the state’s chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to develop the state if elected the governor of the state.

Hon. Umar Bago stated this during an interactive session with members of the NUJ in Minna, on Monday where he donated two buses to the council.

The National Assembly member said that the purpose of the visit was to appreciate members of the Union for participating actively to ensure a free and fair election during the just concluded APC governorship primaries in the state.





“I came to appreciate you as journalists who participated actively to ensure that the mandate of the people was not stolen.

“It is the responsibility of the media to sharpen the society, we need the input of the media to shape government policies and give them direction.

“I want to seek your collaboration as journalists for us to put hands on deck to establish a protocol that would take the State to greater heights,” he said.

The APC Governorship candidate stated further that if he eventually emerged as an elected Governor of the State, he would give Youths and Women equal participation in government, describing women as critical in governance.

He explained that his first port of call if elected would be to address insecurity.

Bago also assured the public that he would revamp the economy of the state by improving on the present IGR of N12 billion to N30billion and addressing the restiveness of the youths.

Responding, the Niger State’s Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Abu Nmodu, expressed appreciation for Hon. Umar Bago’s courtesy call and pledged the Union’s support towards realising his (Bago’s ) political ambition.

