APC Assembly candidate, others defect to PDP in Delta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State expanded its coast in the Burutu council area as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Delta State House of Assembly in the 2019 election for the Burutu constituency II, Chief Peres Oloye made a u-turn, leading over 1,000 others to PDP.

Among the decampees is also the 2019 general APC Coordinator and present Publicity Secretary of the party in Delta South senatorial district, Mr Agodi Agbor.

At the declaration held at Tuomo town during the meeting of the PDP, Oloye surrendered his broom, the symbol of the APC to the leadership of the PDP, saying they were pioneer members of the PDP before they left for the APC in 2018.

According to him, their return to the PDP was a homecoming of sorts, adding that “I left for the APC in the interest of the Ijaw nation and in search of greener pastures and adventure but I found out that the APC in Delta State is grossly anti-Ijaw. No Delta Ijaw person is considered good for any appointment.

“All appointments made were given to other tribes and it seems there is no future for us who are Ijaw people in the party in addition to endless in-fighting and intractable internal disunity in the state chapter of the party. So, I have decided to return to my original home, the PDP.”

Mr Angodi Agbor on his part, said “the PDP is my original party where I was their public Announcer/Master of Ceremony since its inception in 1998 till I left in 2018 for the APC for personal reasons.

“This return, though a very difficult decision for me, is a homecoming for me. The APC’s inability to provide the platform for inclusive participation for all in Delta State, especially as it affects the Delta Ijaw interest and sustained internal conflicts and needless factions.

Receiving the decampees, Chairman of PDP in the area, Mr Ebike Oromoni, expressed joy at the return of the duo and their followers back to the party, disclosing that the party in the area had sleepless nights in the past “because of the activities of these two men in the opposition.”

