Anyone who has governed Lagos effectively can lead Nigeria ― Obasa

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, has declared that anyone who succeeds in meeting expectation as governor of Lagos is sure to be successful as a president of Nigeria.

Speaker Obasa, who currently champions the mobilisation of the Southwest and other parts of the country in support of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should the latter decide to contest the presidential election of 2023, spoke in Badagry when he commissioned a block of six classrooms.

The classrooms were built at the Ajara Comprehensive Senior High School by Hon Setonji David, a lawmaker representing Badagry constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“Let us support our own and be vocal with it; let us support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We will continue to support our leader and we must continue to support our Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu because we have no doubt that he will continue to deliver,” Obasa said while addressing the gathering.

The Speaker also called on government at all levels to consider prioritising education in the country.

Obasa, who, for many years has distributed free examination forms to those in his constituency, noted that education is a light which must attract people. He also commended Setonji adding that the latter’s gesture to the people of the area shows that he values education.

ALSO READ:Akeredolu dissolves cabinet ahead of inauguration

“We should learn from this and contribute our own quota to educational development, it doesn’t matter how little.

“Let us support our representatives. It is not his duty to do it, but he said that he went round and decided to do this to help the people of the constituency,” Obasa said.

The Speaker commended members of the House of Assembly and used the opportunity to enlighten guests at the event on the need to allow lawmakers to serve and gain more experience on the job.

“All the lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly are good representatives. Sending back your representative is an advantage.

“This is my fifth term in the Assembly and I became a Speaker in the fourth term. I want you to continue to support the people representing Badagry in the Lagos State House of Assembly,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Hon Setonji David appreciated the people of the constituency for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He recalled how he donated various items to the schools in his constituency in 2018.

“During my visits, I discovered that many of the schools in the constituency had inadequate classrooms, which was why I decided to provide these six classrooms for this school.

“I have facilitated many projects to the constituency, which include the provision of boreholes, construction of roads and I gave out GCE forms and provided employment opportunities for some youths in Badagry. This new building is hereby named Amos David blocks after my father,” he said.

Commending Setonji, his colleague, Hon Ibrahim Layode, representing Badagry Constituency 1, urged well-meaning Nigerians to support educational initiatives.

“We want to urge corporate bodies to get involved in things that have to do with education. We are happy that the Speaker of the House of Assembly is here.

“We spoke as we were coming and we want the Federal Government to help us repair our road for development to come to Badagry,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Anyone who has governed Lagos effectively can lead Nigeria ― Obasa

Anyone who has governed Lagos effectively can lead Nigeria ― Obasa

Anyone who has governed Lagos effectively can lead Nigeria ― Obasa