A former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, is set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ebonyi State Chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha stated this at Anyim country home during APC local government rally yesterday.

According to him, the Picture of the former SGF at the venue of the rally confirmed that he has join APC.

He then lauded the SGF for joining APC adding that the South East leaders will never be complete without Anyim because of his exposures, wealth of experience and leadership qualities.

“I took it personal to be going to him on the need to join us because it will not be possible for the entire south east to be negotiating without a man like him”, Emegha said.

“I am a fulfilled person today because I have seen APC poster bearing his name and image in APC rally. It is because of his exigencies that makes him not to be here in this rally.

“I have made frantic and personal efforts and met him in Abuja on the need to join us because of his wealth of experience.

“He is such a wonderful personality and there is no way you can put his picture in our (APC) rally program without his consent. He has already confirmed to be part of APC and that is why his picture is allowed in our program today.

“I stand here to announce to us that Senator Anyim Pius Anyim is a member of APC. He is not only an APC member, but a stakeholder in APC.

“By 14th of next month, you will know that he is not only a stakeholder of APC in Ebonyi State, he is a stakeholder in the entire south east of APC,” Emegha stated.

Meanwhile, Anyim, is yet to reply the test message sent to him at time of filing this report.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE