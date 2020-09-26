Any health hazards with high heels?

I am very fond of wearing high heeled shoes which I have been wearing for close to ten years now. However, I recently read about some possible problems with the ankles as a result of wearing high heeled shoes. I will appreciate your kind advice on this.

Gladys (by SMS)

It has been confirmed that high heels change their wearer’s walking pattern which can put extra pressure on the knee joints. This may lead to osteoarthritis (the erosion of cartilage between bones, causing bones to rub against each other). When wearing heels, the body must adjust and shift its overall weight and center of gravity to compensate for the heel of the shoe. The higher the heel, the higher the risk of lower back, hip, and knee issues. If you are feeling the consequences of constantly wearing heels, you can combat the aching and discomfort by changing to flat shoes, or shoes that provide more support and cushion. You can also minimize the amount of days you wear heels by adding flats or wedges to your shoe selection. In addition, try wearing shoes with shorter heels about two inches or less and put less pressure on your joints.

