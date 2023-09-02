I like eating cashew nuts but I am afraid of a possible allergy due to the fact that raw cashews usually cause skin rashes and itching. Kindly advise me.

Selena (by SMS)

Cashews are a popular snack and a source of healthy fats, protein, and minerals. However, raw cashews contain a chemical called urushiol, which is also found in poison ivy and can cause skin rashes, itching, and blisters. Raw cashews are not sold in stores; they are steamed or roasted to remove the urushiol before packaging.

