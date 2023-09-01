The Federal Government has recalled the Nigerian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Amb. Sarafa Ishola over tenure expiration.

The recall letter signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar indicated the end of the tenure of Amb. Ishola as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

The letter reads: “I have the honour to notify you of Mr President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31% October 2023 at the latest.”

“I seize this opportunity to express Mr President’s appreciation for the service you have rendered in your capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Principal Representative in the United Kingdom.

“While looking forward to welcoming you in Abuja on your return, please allow me to join Mr President in thanking Your Excellency for your exemplary leadership and service to Nigeria.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Gabon President under house arrest, son detained for treason

Gabon has restored internet access after a three-day nationwide shutdown. The shutdown was imposed by the government of President Ali Bongo Ondimba following the announcement by a group of army officers that they were scrapping the election results that had granted Bongo another term in office.….…





Designer of Nigeria’s flag, Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R) is dead

A nonagenarian who designed Nigeria’s flag, Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (OFR), is dead. Pa. Akinkunmi, aged 86, died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness..……

Despite serving APC administration, I’m still in PDP – Wike

Former Rivers State governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asserted that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite serving in an All Progressives Congress (APC) administration....…

HPV Types 16, 18 cause 70 per cent cervical cancer in women — WHO

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Human papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18 cause at least 70 per cent of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions among women of childbearing age..……

FLICKERS: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu: Judgment day beckons

The Nigerian Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved its judgment. Apprehension and expectation are playing hide and seek in the air. Judgment Day is here. Theologians, writers and musicians have painted poignant colours of the judgment day….…

EDITORIAL: Ambrose Alli varsity’s magical graduates

THE Edo State government recently uncovered massive sleaze at the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma. As it found out, in the last two years, at least 30 students of the school took examinations and graduated from the university while living outside the shores of Nigeria..…