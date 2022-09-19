Another suspected mini bomb hits Jalingo

An explosive device suspected to be a mini bomb, on Sunday night, exploded in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

Tribune Online reports that a residential building and shops were destroyed though, no life was lost, and neither were people injured in the incident.

The device which exploded around the first gate of the Taraba state university at about 9:35 pm is suspected to have been planted by the regrouping members of Boko-haram in Taraba state.

Although Taraba state police command is yet to confirm the development as the command’s public relation officer, DSP Usman Abdullahi could not pick calls to his mobile phone, the police anti-bomb squad were seen at the scene of the incident to avert further occurrence.

Tribune Online also reports that the Sunday explosion was the fourth in the state in 2022 after governor Darius Ishaku’s earlier alarm that Boko haram terrorists were regrouping in Taraba state.

Correspondent recall that the Taraba state police command had earlier in June 2022, arrested a 37 years old Bala Usman who is from Kebbi state, a suspected bomber of Nukkai and the military 6 bridged both in Jalingo who also confessed to being a member of Boko-haram terrorists and was behind the earlier two bomb attacks in Jalingo.

