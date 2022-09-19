Breaking: No retreat, no surrender as students gain access to Lagos airport

Scores of both local and international passengers have been left stranded at the Lagos airport as the aggrieved Nigerian students continue to carry out their earlier threats to shut down the airports to force the federal government to settle the welfare demands of the lecturers.

The aggrieved Nigerian students seem to be achieving their aim of blocking flight operations and other activities at the Lagos airport as they have succeeded in blocking both the local and international access ways to the airport.

The students who in their hundreds had earlier defied the heavy rains were able to block the Oshodi/Ajao axis leading to the international airport before proceeding to block the bridge leafing proper to the departure side of the international airport.

It was the same story at the local wing of the airport where the students inside the rain blocked the way leading to the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) at airport singing solidarity songs.

Hundreds of car owners were trapped in their cars as there was no way of escaping from the gridlock created by the action of the students.

As of the time of filing this report, it’s not certain whether there will be flight operations at the airport today as many travellers particularly those travelling within Nigeria have been affected by the protest.

More details coming…

