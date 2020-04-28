Another port worker tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of APM Terminals Apapa has tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the ports to two following the confirmation of a Port & Cargo Handling Services (P&CHS) worker who contracted with the deadly disease.

According to findings made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday at the Lagos ports, the last time the worker was at the Apapa port was April 16, 2020, but his status was confirmed on April 27.

A statement issued by APM Terminals General Manager, External Relations, Daniel Odibe, reads: “APM Terminals hereby informs the port community and general public of a positive COVID-19 case concerning a staff of APM Terminals Apapa Limited. The said employee’s last day at work was on April 16th 2020.

“The employee developed malaria symptoms and was referred to a hospital where he was initially treated before he was referred to NCDC for further test. We were informed on April 27th 2020 that the test result came out positive.

“The case is currently being handled by NCDC while we continue with our precautionary and response plans in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.”

