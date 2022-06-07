Another Oyo APC guber aspirant set to dump party

Barring a last-minute intervention, another governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Mr Akeem Agbaje, may be on his way out of the party.

A source said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is among the parties that Agbaje may join, any moment from now.

The source said the move is looming because Agbaje is displeased over the process that produced Senator Teslim Folarin as Oyo APC governorship candidate.

Agbaje is also said to wonder how the party intends to sell the candidature of Folarin to the people of Oyo State for victory at the poll.

It will be recalled that Agbaje and some other governorship aspirants of the APC had complained over alleged manipulations of the party delegates’ list.

The source said that Agbaje had complained about the alleged conspiracy of the party’s National Secretariat and its leaders in the process which produced Senator Teslim Folarin as the Oyo APC governorship candidate.