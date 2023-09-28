The Lagos State Election Petitions Tribunal has sacked the lawmaker representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 1 at the House of Assembly, Foluke Osafile of the Labour Party (LP).

The tribunal declared Folorunso Olusegun of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the March 18 State Assembly poll.

The 3-man panel faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring Osafile after reviewing petitions and defense presented before it by the APC and Olusegun.

The court ruling came barely a week after Osafile was appointed as the Chairman, House Committee on Wealth Creation and Employment.

Confirming the development, Osafile in a statement posted on her official Twitter handle, said that she would appeal the judgement, calling for calm from her supporters.

Her statement read in part “By now, I believe it must have come to your knowledge the new development as related to our electoral case at the tribunal that did not go in our favour earlier today.

“While the judgement is unacceptable by all standards and as far as supreme court precedent is concerned, I want to appeal to all our esteemed supporters across the constituency to maintain the same law and order that we are known for over the years as peace-loving people. I would like to assure you all that the tribunal judgement will be appealed and we shall get the appeals court judgement in our favour.

“I will continue to perform my legislative duties as enshrined in the constitution while the appeal judgement lasts. This is the mandate of the people and we will see that the right thing is done.”

