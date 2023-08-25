Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has called for support and synergy by the officers and Men of the Special Operations Command (SOC) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Bauchi, in the fight against insecurity in Bauchi State.

Bala Mohammed also praised the Nigerian Air Force for its role in ensuring relative peace and security in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He was speaking when the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the Special Operations Command, AVM EE Effiong, visited him in his Office at the Government House on Thursday.

The Governor said that constant monitoring of the troops will greatly help to minimise the activities of bandits and kidnappers terrorising various communities across the state.

Bala Mohammed identified some flashpoints in the state, including Ningi, Toro, Alkaleri, and other local government areas, asking the Nigerian Air Force to intensify efforts in providing air surveillance to contain the security challenges there.

According to him, “We are a workers’ state, and our people are farmers, and they need to go to the farm, and we will provide you with all the necessary support to face the security challenges.”

Air Officer Commanding the Nigerian Air Force Special Operations Command Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal E Effiong, had earlier said that the purpose of the visit was to formally introduce himself as the Air Operations Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Air Force.

He appreciated the Governor’s support for the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies operating in the country and pledged the partnership of the state government in achieving success.

According to him, “Your Excellency, you can count on our support when it comes to security issues; we are always ready to support you and your administration.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan





One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..