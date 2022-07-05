Anambra govt to address youth restiveness with N2.5bn in one year

The Anambra State government has said it will address youth restiveness and other challenges with the sum of 2.5 billion naira in one year of the present administration.

Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Patrick Agha-Mba, disclosed this while defending the 2022 budget estimate of the Ministry before the Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Youth and Development at the House of Assembly complex Awka, on Tuesday.

The Commissioner said this is in keeping with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s promise and target of training and producing one thousand millionaires annually.

According to him, the selected youths will be trained in various entrepreneurial skills including aluminium, solar power, PVC ceiling installation, soap making, shoe making, confectionaries, among others.

Mr Agha-Mba, who decried the unemployment rate in Nigeria, expressed optimism that governor Soludo, will fulfil all the electioneering promises he made to the people.

He added that the present administration has conquered insecurity and exposed entrepreneurship prospects in agriculture and Youth Development programmes.

He informed the Assembly Committee that N64 million out of the estimated budget will be used for the completion of projects at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Orientation Camp in the state.

He urged the Nigeria Youths to abstain from activities that will deprive them of their destined goals in life.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Youth Development, Hon Noble Igwe (PDP), charged the ministry to ensure judicious use of the fund that will be allocated to them as his committee will monitor the projects they accomplished with it.





