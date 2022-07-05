Recall traditional rulers removed by Obiano’s administration, Soludo urged

The traditional ruler of Nawfia Community, in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State, His Royal Highness, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, has urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to recall all the traditional rulers removed by the Willie Obiano administration.

The royal father, who made the advocacy in an interview with Nigerian Tribune in his palace, on Tuesday, said there was no justification whatsoever for the removal of the traditional rulers from the thrones of their forefathers just because they escorted Prince Arthur Eze to Abuja to see President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said their unlawful sacking was against their fundamental human rights as well as an outright contravention of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law, adding that the affected royal fathers didn’t commit any taboo or sacrilegious act in their respective communities to warrant their removal.

Nwankwo said the past administration using the instrumentality of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftancy Matters ignited a crisis in so many communities in Anambra State which he believes will take quite a while for the present government to resolve.

He said: “There is no one among the 12 Igwes sacked that is having a major problem in their towns. Therefore I advise the new administration to recall everybody that was removed by Willie Obiano administration.

“It was purely illegal both in the state law and in the federal law. It is unconstitutional because the law does not allow you to remove anybody at will. There are procedures and you must go through the procedures else the court will strike it down.

“My advice to this administration is to go on the right path which they are bound to do. They should recall all the traditional rulers removed from office because the traditional institution is not for sale.”

Nwankwo, who was one of the traditional rulers removed from the throne by the Obiano administration, told our correspondent that there was joy and jubilation in Nawfia community the day he won his case in court and was reinstated as the authentic traditional ruler of Nawfia community.

He said it was pertinent to end the madness created by the past administration as he observed that there is no respect anymore for the culture and tradition of the people.

According to the monarch, “this is my 22nd year on the throne. I have not committed or done anything. Nobody has accused me of anything. Section 10(B) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law 2007 is what the governor used to remove the traditional rulers. But the section 10(B) did not favour the governor. The section says before you remove a traditional ruler, you must get 2/3 of House of Assembly members.

“Then the section 16 says that the Commissioner for Local Government will set a panel of inquiry to find the Igwe culpable of fatal misconduct. Instead of the governor going through the stipulated procedures, he became an emperor. That not withstanding, in the Nigerian constitution section 36(1) says one can not go to jail without being tried.

“Nobody has called me or any one of us. That notwithstanding, section 41 of Nigerian constitution guarantees freedom of movement. You don’t report to the governor to go where you want to go. It is only if you are a criminal and the court restricts your movement to make sure you don’t jump bail.”

Igwe Nwankwo said that Nawfia community has never missed any cultural festivity even when he was purportedly removed from office by the previous administration as he always obtained court injunctions to celebrate and make merry with his subjects especially during New Yam festivals. He said henceforth Nawfia would no longer tolerate any more saboteurs especially as it concerns who becomes a member of the Igwe’s cabinet in Nawfia Community.

He urged the public to disregard the publication on social media, quoting Chief Daniel Obelle, as the traditional ruler of Nawfia.