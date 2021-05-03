Anambra 2021: Why I am supporting Soludo ― Victor Umeh

The former National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, has declared his full support for Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo to become the party flag bearer at November 6th gubernatorial election in the state.

He said he is supporting the candidacy of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, because the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, has also endorsed him to fly the party ticket.

Umeh said he is also supporting Soludo, because of his development skills and the only person who can maintain the already existing projects, APGA led government has put in place across the state in the past 16 years.

The APGA Chieftain made his political position know when he plays host to Prof. Soludo and his campaign team at his Aguluzigbo country home, in the Anocha local government area of the state, on Monday.

According to him, on April 26th, 2021, governor Obiano called and told me to inform all party members in the state including delegates for the Party’s Primaries to back the candidacy of Soludo, if APGA must continue in Anambra State.

“Anything I do or say here is a directive from the governor.

“So, I urged members to support the wish of the governor, Umeh appealed.

“Besides the governor calls, I personally have the love for Soludo, since his journey into Anambra politics. He was to be the next governor after Mr Peter Obi, in 2013, but because APGA believes in equity, fairness and justice, the governorship slot was zone to Anambra North that produce Chief Willie Obiano, through my effort as the National Chairman of the party then.

“Now that the party has zoned the ticket to Anambra South, where he comes from, I appeal to all card-carrying members of APGA to support and ensure that he wins the November 6, governorship election.

“Soludo, as an economist, who has travelled globally in search of leadership knowledge and a former CBN Governor of this great country, Nigeria, I believe, he has all it takes to governed Ndi-Anambra perfectly,” Umeh said.

“As a political veteran, who has been in the system for more than 20 years, I think at this point, I should know whom the governorship cap fit in the state.

“I am with my supporters for Soludo. There is nobody language in this action.”

Umeh assured Soludo that the majority of APGA leaders are strongly behind him.

Prof. Soludo, in his satisfactory speech, while thanking Senator Umeh and his supporters for their support, promised to carry all party members along in his administration, in respective of educational qualification, if given the opportunity to govern the state, come March 17th, 2022.

He denied having any rift with the party National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, over the 2023 Anambra Central Senatorial election.

Other APGA Chieftains that also endorsed Soludo for the number one seat during the event, include; the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Uche Okafor, Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwubelu, Chief Jude Emecheta, Honourable Dozie Nwankwo, Honourable Anayo Nebe, Honourable Emeka Aforka, Honourable Patrick Udoba, Baby Awka, among other party faithful.