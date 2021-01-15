Anambra 2021: Valentine Ozigbo optimistic of PDP victory

The former President of Transcorp and a frontline governorship aspirant, under the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo, says his party, is sure of an easy victory in the November 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra state.
Ozigbo who spoke in a press conference in Awka, on Friday, said the PDP’s confidence is anchored on the unprecedented achievements of the past administration of Mr Peter Obi, as governor and the continues empowerment Programmes embarked upon by PDP stalwarts in the state.
He stressed that the party only needed common understanding to stamp its authority at the polls.
He said that the party will be confronted with the reality of squaring up against the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in the state and the All Progressive Congress (APC), at the centre. Both are in control of state and federal powers. These powers can and may, be deployed against PDP in the forthcoming election, especially if the party create the vacuum by leaving it’s flanks open.
He assured the National Working Committee of the Party that PDP in Anambra state was ready to take over what belongs to them.
While urging the PDP leadership to conduct a free, fair and transparent primary, Ozigbo boosted that he is more capable and qualified to take over governance from Governor Willie Obiano, come March 2022.
I am contesting the election to change the way people see Anambra and it Politicians, Ozigbo added.
He warned the Anambra electorates to be careful in choosing who governed them after Governor Willie Obiano.
