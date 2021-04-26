Anambra 2021: APC need credible candidate to defeat APGA, PDP ― Moghalu

The Director-General of the National Inland Waterways (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure it holds a free and fair primary election to choose the candidate of the party for the Anambra governorship election.

He said the party need a credible and vibrant candidate to defeat the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

Moghalu spoke on Monday, during a meeting with Anambra APC elders forum at his campaign office in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

“The party has released its guidelines for that primary election, but they are yet to release the modalities.

“I don’t want to tell them what modalities to adopt for the election because if I do, people will say I’m an interested party.

“But I want to advise the party to ensure it holds a free and fair primary election in choosing its candidate for the governorship election.”

Moghalu said his aspiration for the governorship seat of the state was based on his confidence in the people and the knowledge of the fact that only God gives power.

He said he was not in doubt that if the contest is fair, he would clinch the ticket of the APC for the contest.

The National leader of APC Elders Forum, Chief Innocent Obi, who spoke on behalf of the group, assures the guber aspirant that the body is in full force to wrestle power from the ruling APGA. And to ensure APC constitute the next government come March 17, 2022.

Tribune Online learnt that Chief Moghalu would on June 26 be slugging it out with about 10 other aspirants for the governorship ticket of the APC, for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

