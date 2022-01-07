AMAA calls for entries ahead of 2022 edition

Africa Film Academy, organisers of the AMA Awards are now accepting submissions for the 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs). The AMA Awards is widely known throughout the globe for its reputation in rewarding the brilliance of players in the African movie industry.

The Africa Film Academy invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary works for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards. This submission is officially opened to only films produced and released between 1st May 2021 and April 31st, 2022 (the last day of submission).

The 17th edition of the AMAAs was held at the Lagos Marriot Hotels, Ikeja and was joined by filmmakers, executives and government officials from different parts of the world. During the event, Nigeria’s “Eyimofe” which was directed by Chuko and Arie Esiri scooped five awards, winning NFVCB Award for Nigerian Best Film in the process. Somalia’s “The Gravedigger’s wife” also shined at the 18th AMAAs scooping five awards and winning the best film.

Somalian Actor, Omar Abdi won the “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for the role he played in the multiple award-winning films, The Gravedigger’s wife. Ugandan Actress, Joan Agaba beats top Nollywood actresses like Funke Akindele and Rita Dominic to win the AMAA 2021 Awards for best actress in a leading role.

Kelechi Udegbe also won the award for best actor in a supporting role for his role in “Collision Course”, while Wilmah Munemera won the AMAA 2021 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor.

According to the organisers, all entries for the 18th AMAAs will be made via Filmfreeway. The Africa Film Academy revealed that it will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run as a feature or a short film that is longer than 40 minutes. AMAA awards two major categories of short films and animation.

The Academy also awards the category for Best Africa Film in the Diaspora and Best Diaspora Short Film Awards inclusive of Caribbean Shorts and Caribbean features.

The Africa Movie Academy Awards was founded in 2005, evolving from a one-day televised event to an annually chronicled African event, an established engagement for filmmakers, industry professionals and all creative industry stakeholders.

According to its organisers, the primary aim of the AMA Awards is to facilitate the development and showcase the social relevance of African film and cinema.

Over the years, the award presentation has been attended by numerous international media representatives, Hollywood celebrities, Nigerian politicians, other African politicians, journalists, film industry professionals, and actors and actresses from across Africa.

The proposed date of the nomination’s gala night for the 18th AMAAs is Friday, August, 26th, 2022 while the Award ceremony will run from Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 through Sunday, October, 30th, 2022.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…AMAA calls for entries. AMAA calls for entries

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…AMAA calls for entries AMAA calls for entries