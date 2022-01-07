Ebonyi governor suspends Principal Secretary over alleged negligence, dereliction of duty

By Grace Egbo-Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has suspended his Principal Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Obasi, over alleged negligence and dereliction of duty.

The governor ordered the suspension on Friday in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital, by the Secretary to the State Government and coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala.

According to the statement, the suspension will last for one month.

The governor however ordered Obasi to hand over all government property in his possession before the end of Friday, January 7.

The statement read: “The governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has approved the suspension of the Principal Secretary to Governor, Mr Emmanuel Obasi, for a period of one month with immediate effect.

“The suspension is as a result of negligence and dereliction of duty.

“Consequently, Mr Emma Obasi is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Office of the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government before the close of work on Friday, 7th January, 2022.

“Please ensure strict compliance to this directive.”

