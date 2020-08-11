Alumnus promises to construct N164m ICT hub for OOU

An alumnus of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Dr Segun Oyesiku, has promised to donate N164m worth Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hub for his alma mater.

Oyebolu said that the project which would commence by October 2020 will be due for completion in the year 2022.

The Computer Scientist who graduated from the school 28 years ago made this disclosure during his visit to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Ganiu Olatunde in his office on Tuesday.

He said that the need to give back to his alma mater was hinged on his conviction to support the government in tackling the obvious challenges of infrastructural decay and lack of adequate learning tools in the educational sector in the country.

He said, “If we cannot give back, the survival of our cherished institutions will be at risk, our humanity will be devalued, we will starve our society of the much-desired growth and deny our future generations the enablement to quickly surpass our own accomplishments”.

Oyebolu stated further that over the years, Nigerian universities have had dwindling budgets when compared to student enrolment while budgetary allocations fall short of the reference standard of 26% as stipulated by UNESCO saying that this underscored the importance of various developmental interventions such as this from public-spirited individual and corporate bodies.

He said he had earlier budgeted N100M for this ICT hub to be named Segun Oyebolu Technology Incubator Centre but the reverberating effect of Covid-19 pandemic has forced him to review it to N164M explaining that the hub would serve as breeding ground tech giants when completed.

Oyebolu said “it is my hope that this new endowment will enable the University to attract the very best scholars, both from Nigeria and overseas: I know through my own experience the transformative difference that the OOU can bring to a person’s life. Hopefully, through this gift, I can give exceptionally talented people the opportunity of a period of intense and creative research and study”.

While lauding the university management under the leadership of P Olatunde for doing so much to make the university catch up as one of the best in Africa continent, the donor promised to ensure that the ICT hub was self-sustaining and adequately maintained his foundation partnered with the university.

The VC lauded the donor for deeming it fit to spare a thought for his alma mater, describing the move as very novel, instructive and a giant leap capable of inspiring other alumni to support the development of the university.

He noted that the ICT hub, the largest donation by an alumnus of the university when completed would be fitted with computers, internet among other things and would readily accommodate about 200 students.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the project when completed, would no doubt rub on the culture of excellent academic pursuits the university is noted for especially in the area of ICT.

He challenged other alumni of the university to take a cue from the selfless act of Dr Oyebolu and come around to lend helping hand to the further development of the institution.

