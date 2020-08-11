10-year-old boy chained, lives and eats grass with goats for two years in Kebbi

A 10-year-old boy has been discovered chained and has been living and eating with goats for two years in Kebbi State.

Aliyu Bandado, Coordinator/Senior Special Assistant New Media to the Executive Governor of Kebbi state revealed the discovery of the boy in a press statement on Tuesday.

He said the 10-year-old boy has since been rescued and is currently at Sir Yahaya Specialist Hospital, Birnin Kebbi where he is responding to treatment.

The statement also disclosed that a delegation from the Kebbi State government has taken up responsibility for the boy.

The child, Jamilu Aliyu, met his unfortunate condition from the time he lost his biological mother over two years ago. Thus, he fell under the custody of his biological father and two stepmothers where he was chained and taken to live with the goats in a room.

During the two years he stayed with the animals he had been eating grass, chaff and other food items meant for the animals.

The statement maintained that because he was practically denied food he resorted to feeding on the food given to the animals he was staying with.

Available information revealed that he sometimes ate his own faeces for his survival.

By the time he was rescued by a human rights group, he was emaciated, dehydrated and had become partially deformed.

His father, Malam Aliyu Badariya and his two wives are in the police custody for interrogation before they will be charged to court for justice to take its course.

