All set for Fiditi Day

Indigenes of Fiditi community in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State, which has remained without a traditional ruler over a decade, have been called upon to attend this year’s Fiditi Day anniversary.

This clarion call was contained in a statement signed by the national president, Fiditi Progressive Union (FPU), Mr Samuel Adetunji, who also doubles as the chairman, Central Planning Committee of the event.

Adetunji said it is high time Fiditi sons and daughters come together and contribute their quota to the community’s development.

He also charged community members to join hands and ensure the grand finale of the programme holds on November 28 come to success.

”The event, which is a week-long programme would be attended by prominent indigenes of the community such as Mr Bimbo Kolade, Femi Babalola (Jogor), Dr Babajide Agunbiade, Alhaji Ademola Wasiu Alli, Femi Aikomo, Olajide Olanipekun, among others, whole the launch of a N50 million appeal fund for the prosecution of various development projects in the community would not be left out,” Adetunji said.

The statement also disclosed that an insurance expert, Mr Adedayo Mustapha, would be the chairman of the event while Chief (Mrs) Folakemi Adejokun would be the chairperson.

The anniversary started on Monday, November 24, with youth rally, followed by Ayo Olopon, table tennis, among other traditional games competitions on Tuesday.

Tribune Online gathered that Essay and Quiz competitions came up on Wednesday while Cultural Display (Ayajo Asa Yoruba) and traditional dances holds on Thursday.

On Friday, some projects executed by Awa Foundation would be inaugurated while Esuru and Fruits night would come up on the same day.

The grand finale of this year’s Fiditi Day and the launching of N50 million fundraising for community development projects will hold on Saturday, November 28.

According to the committee chairman, some indigenes who have contributed immensely to the community’s development would be honoured.

