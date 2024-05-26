Top Nigerian celebrities, including Don Jazzy, Adekunle Gold, and Ifuennada, have warmly welcomed reality star Alex Unusual back to Instagram following her hiatus amidst rumors of her involvement in AY Makun’s marriage issues.

Alex Unusual made a comeback on social media Thursday evening, directly addressing the rumors surrounding her alleged connection to AY Makun’s marriage troubles.

In a video shared by Alex Unusual, she emphatically declared her return to the platform and issued a stern warning to cyber bullies, indicating her readiness to take legal action against them.

The support from fellow celebrities poured in as they applauded Alex’s resilience and strength in the face of adversity. Don Jazzy simply expressed his admiration with “My Gee,” while others like Tomike A, Korra Obidi, and Ifuennada praised her grace and class in handling the situation.

Notably, Omawumi urged Alex and her team to document instances of defamation for potential legal action, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

Amidst the messages of encouragement, there were also calls for accountability, with fans urging Alex to ensure her well-being and cautioning her against future pitfalls.

ALSO READ: Condemnations trail reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir despite court order