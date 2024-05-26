Cameroonian-born Makossa music sensation, Ulanda, is capturing hearts and sparking conversations with her latest hit “Mon Mari.”

The song, recently crowned Best Music Video in Cameroon, is not only making waves in the music industry but is also resonating deeply with audiences, particularly for its poignant exploration of domestic violence.

Hailing from Limbe, Cameroon, Ulanda’s musical journey began amidst the vibrant rhythms of her upbringing.

Influenced by legends such as Bebe Manga, Mariah Carey, and Brandy, Ulanda’s commitment to her craft is evident in every note she sings.

But beyond her musical prowess, she carries a deeper purpose—to elevate the prominence of the Makossa genre globally and to use her platform for social good.

Raised in a polygamous household steeped in musical tradition, Ulanda’s journey has been one of resilience and determination.

Despite facing personal challenges and battling insecurities, she emerged stronger, fueled by a desire to empower others, especially young girls, with her inspiring story.

Affectionately known as “Mama Makossa,” Ulanda embodies the spirit of her genre, infusing it with modern sensibilities and a powerful message.

With “Mon Mari,” she addressed the scourge of domestic violence, sparking a wave of conversations and solidarity among listeners, particularly on social media platforms like TikTok.

She added that the impact of “Mon Mari” goes beyond music charts—it’s igniting a movement. Women from all walks of life are sharing their experiences with domestic violence, finding solace and strength in Ulanda’s lyrics.

Through her artistry, she’s creating a space for healing and empowerment, reaffirming the transformative power of music.

As Ulanda continues to captivate hearts and minds with her distinctive sound and her unwavering advocacy against domestic violence, she stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration in the music industry.

ALSO READ: Condemnations trail reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir despite court order