Alao-Akala: A practical Samaritan of our generation has been lost ― Baptist Convention mourns

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has mourned the death of Chief Alao-Akala saying the late former governor will be remembered for the doggedness and zeal exhibited towards the spread and expansion of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

In a condolence message signed by its Public Relations Officer, Eben Durodola, the Baptist convention decried the loss of “a practical Samaritan of our generation.”

Alao-Akala was lauded as having lived a fulfilled relational life and achieved much in the areas of politics, charity, personal influence, missions, and helping others.

NBC decried that Alao-Akala’s demise meant the loss of a gem, philanthropist and a very important personality.

Stemming from Alao-Akala’s unrelenting generosity, NBC pointed out many people were assisted to rise in life.

Furthermore, the convention bemoaned that a humble, generous, caring, influential, God-fearing man and an administrator of excellence had been lost.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…