EFCC to train staff of National Refugee Commission

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, pledged support for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP) with a view to build its staff capacity.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who gave the assurance in Abuja during an interactive session with the Commission’s Federal Commissioner, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim.

According to Bawa, the output of every organisation is dependent on the strength and capacity of the staff.

He said there was also a need for partnership in strengthening support for Persons of Concern.

The EFCC Chairman further noted that equipping the persons of concern will make them self-reliant and economically independent.

In her remarks, the Federal Commissioner who commended the efforts of the Anti-graft agency noted that the move was a step towards providing durable solutions to the persons of concern.

Suleiman-Ibrahim expressed optimism that the proposed staff capacity building will further enhance the output of the Commission, adding that the Nigerian Government cannot do everything alone hence the need for a whole of society approach.

