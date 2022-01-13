Ekiti 2022: Fayose condemns attack on Ekiti PDP secretariat

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has condemned Thursday’s attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat in Ekiti State by hoodlums, calling on security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators and their alleged sponsors.

Fayose said in a statement he personally signed, said: “That it was strange and ridiculous that anyone in Ekiti State could still engage in such criminal act,” adding that “this will be the last as far as PDP facilities are concerned.”

The assailants had invaded the PDP secretariat located at the Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti where doors, windows and other facilities were destroyed.

Fayose said those who are already smelling defeat should be honest and decent enough to accept it rather than embarking on violent attack against the party secretariat.

He said; “My attention has just been drawn to the attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat in Ekiti State by two unknown thugs.

“The police must unravel those behind it and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“And to those behind this, they are reminded that nobody knows the end of violence and nobody has monopoly of violence too. They must be careful not to attempt it any further.

“This will be the last time such will happen to any PDP facility or our members in Ekiti and those agents of violence and sponsors wherever they may be is hereby warned.

“On this one, we have taken the hint and we won’t be intimidated by cowards.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the attack on the party’s secretariat, adding that men of the command had been drafted to the area to forestall any further breakdown of law and order.

The PPRO who said no suspect had been arrested, noted that investigations are being carried out in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.