Akeredolu warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, orders Task Force to enforce sanity

Ondo State government on Thursday warned fuel station owners to desist from hoarding the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol and worsening the fuel scarcity situation in the state.

The state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, directed the State Task Force not to hesitate to deal with any fuel station found hoarding products.

Akeredolu noted that those hoarding the products are creating artificial scarcity and directed the Governor’s Task Force to move around the state for total enforcement.

According to the governor, the warning became imperative after observing the persisting queues at fuel stations in the state, particularly in Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu who noted that adulterated fuel is not sold in the state, frowned at the unnecessary hoarding of the products by fuel station owners, subjecting residents of the state to untold hardship.

The Governor asked all petrol stations in the state to dispense fuel in their tanks at the regulated Pump Price to ease the people of the long hours spent at fuel stations.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s readiness to deal decisively with any fuel station found hoarding product.

Meanwhile, residents of the state have been groaning over the scarcity of the PMS following the confirmation of the adulterated product in some parts of the country by the federal government.

Nigerian Tribune observed long queues at the various filling stations, especially within the state capital while most filling stations are remained locked, most of the stations are selling above the official pump price.

It was gathered that many of the major oil marketers do not have petrol in stock because of the rejection of the adulterated petrol supplied to them a few days ago.

A dealer who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “There are no other means through which we could get delivery of the product except we wait till the adulterated petrol be cleaned and a new product comes in.

“We cannot take the adulterated petrol. We do not want our people here to suffer a double loss,”

A motorist, Mrs Kehinde Arogundade, while speaking on her experience said “I have been here since 6.00 am and I am yet to get petrol. This hardship is becoming unbearable. Our government should do the needful.

