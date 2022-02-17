NYSC sanctions 18 corps members in Ondo

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo has sanctioned 18 corps members who participated in the compulsory national scheme in the state for contravening the rules guiding the scheme during their service year.

Nine of the 18 corps members would repeat their service year for absconding from their Primary Place of Assignment while nine others

would have their service year extended for various misdemeanours which will be subjected to the approval of the headquarters of the scheme.

This was disclosed by the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Victoria Ani, during the passing out ceremony for the 2021 batch ‘A’ (Stream 1) corps members held in Akure, the state capital, who said one corps member who distinguished himself would be rewarded with state honour while 25 others would receive state coordinator’s commendation certificate.

Ani who called on the Corps members to be good ambassadors and eschew acts of arrogance and rude if they wanted to achieve in life said: “My dear creative, zealous and patriotic children, let me remind you that life will put many red lights in front of you but you need to press harder and see those red lights as stumbling blocks but stepping stones to a greater you.

“You should know that being rude or arrogant will take you nowhere but good manners can open doors which education or qualifications may not open.

“The road to greatness is full of challenges but those who dare to be different will definitely surmount whatever life places before them.

“You need to be inspired by the various motivational speakers and trainers who may seem like they have had it all, but who have struggled to succeed and get to where they are today.”

In his message, governor Rotimi Akeredolu assured that the state government would always provide security to corps members who chose to stay behind after their service year.

Akeredolu said: “ As you now move into the larger society, I want to remind you that you are no longer corps members but mature youths who are expected to create a new identity for yourselves using all you learnt during the service year.

“You are aware that due to the prevailing economic situation in our dear country, paid employment are very rare to come by. Consequently, I charge you to use the skills acquired during the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme to be self-employed and become entrepreneurs that will assist to reduce unemployment in our society.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure those of you who have chosen to live in Ondo State, that our government will continue to create an enabling environment for her residents to succeed.

“The government and the good people of Ondo State acknowledge and appreciate your selfless services towards our efforts at building a virile society.

“Our people will forever be grateful to you for all the human developmental projects you executed through your community development service. The legacies you are leaving behind will continue to remain fresh in the memories of these communities.”

