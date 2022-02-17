Water transportation: Sanwo-Olu to increase boats, construct more terminals

Managing Director, LAGFERRY, Hon. Abdoulbaq Balogun, on Thursday, expressed optimism that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration will soon increase the number of boats, construct more terminals to open up other areas to water transportation in Lagos State.

Balogun made this known while reviewing what transpired during the LAGFERRY Annual Valentine event held in conjunction with the Ladies of Your TVC Show.

It was an afternoon of fun, games, karaoke and more as couples, guests and revellers celebrated the day on LAGFERRY’s 180 tonnage barge which was well decorated in red to reflect the colour of love.

The barge which had over 120 people on board sailed from the Five Cowries Terminal in Falomo-Ikoyi, through Civic Tower, Lekki Adax Jetty, the popular Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, Banana Island, Third Mainland Bridge and back at Five Cowries Terminal, Falomo-Ikoyi while guests savoured the ambience of the Lagos coastline.

LAGFERRY boss expressed his excitement and satisfaction with this year’s valentine event, assuring that the agency would continue to partner with tourism companies and entertainment managers to showcase the tourism potentials of the state.

“We are committed to continuing this tradition and more as it relates to one of the pillars, ‘Entertainment and Tourism’ of this administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda. Our barge MV Adimu Orisa is readily available for charter and as you can see today all your events like weddings, birthdays, shows etc can be held on it while it cruises through the Lagos waterways,” he stated.

Balogun, while assuring Lagos commuters of their safety and comfort on LAGFERRY boats and Lagos waterways, further assured that the Sanwo-Olu’s administration was committed to increasing the number of boats and constructing more terminals to open up other areas to water transportation as encapsulated in the Traffic Management and Transportation of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda and also as a viable means of decongesting the road traffic.

