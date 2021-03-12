Akeredolu swears in new head of service

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Friday, sworn- in the new Head of the State Public Service, Pastor John Adeyemi, urging him to avoid undue distraction.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Cocoa Conference Centre of the governor’s office in Alagbaka, Akeredolu charged the new Head of Service to quickly mobilise the Permanent Secretaries and other Accounting officers behind the strategic plan of his administration as encapsulated in the new programme code-named “Redeemed.”

Describing the appointment of the new HoS as well-deserved, the governor said the emergence of Adeyemi is a testimony to his track record of hardwork, productivity and comportment in his career.

“This is no doubt a testimony to your track record of hardwork, productivity and comportment in your career.

“Records show that you have been serving without blemish and I believe that you are well prepared for the onerous task ahead,” he said.

The Governor assured that his administration shall continue to encourage and promote diligent, hardworking, loyal and competent officers to assume leadership positions in the State Public Service.

He maintained that those who indulge in unbridled acts of disloyalty, laziness, insubordination and other unethical behaviours would not have any place in the scheme of things, as his administration embarks on the redemption mission for the people of Ondo State.

Akeredolu however, charged all public servants across MDAs to co-operate and give him maximum support for the development of the state.

He said both public servants and political office holders must work as partners in progress devoid of acrimonious tendencies in the conduct of government business so as to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the generality of the people.

“I have no doubt in your ability to achieve this and provide the required leadership for your colleagues to be at their best at all times.

“I enjoin you to remain focused and avoid undue distractions which are bound to confront you in the discharge of your duties.

The event was attended by members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Chief Judge of the state represented by the Chief Registrar of the High Court, Mrs Bolatito Ajibade, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Gbenga Ale, immediate past Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, past Heads of Service, Jegun of Ile-Oluji Oba (Dr) Julius Oluwole Olufaderin Adetimehin among other dignitaries.

