Akeredolu restates commitment to conducive business environment 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said the state will continue to create a business environment conducive enough for investment and industrialisation.

Akeredolu who stated this during the inauguration of FFA Resort Centre in Akure, Ondo State capital said the state will continue to open its frontiers to evolving entrepreneurs for the overall social-economic development.

Akeredolu who was represented by his former Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development, Mr Summy Smart, said the state will create an enabling business environment conducive for entrepreneurs and other investors, for their businesses to thrive in the state.

According to him, the economic policies of the current government are geared towards creating enabling for entrepreneurs, saying entrepreneurs have the potential to change the narrative about the state and the country.

“This is a great and welcome development. One of the beautiful things about such an initiative is that it shows that Ondo State is a haven for development and infrastructural upgrade.

“I am highly impressed with what I have seen so far, especially with the facilities. This is an encouragement to an entrepreneur in the state, as many entrepreneurs worried about how they can set up things in the state, and might not be ready to invest but this is something to let them know, even those in diaspora that Ondo State is ready for investment like this, there are greener opportunities for business like this here.”

He said the state government will always be ready to partner with any entrepreneur with ideas to establish and set up business in the state and said “one of the things with the Akeredolu’s administration is creating a good atmosphere for entrepreneurs.

“I can boldly say to all entrepreneurs across the globe who are of Ondo State bloodline that the state is ready to partner in terms of making your business-friendly for you and in case the state needs to intervene in terms of providing facilities such as land or any other things you might need in supporting your business and that’s the reason an agency has been put in place for entrepreneurs who have a business that might impact the economy of the state

“The FFA resort centre is a message of encouragement to other investors, it’s a challenge to every entrepreneur out there. I hope to see a lot of entrepreneur of the indigene of the state to do something bigger and better to develop the economy of this state.”

The initiator of the project, the wife of the founder of Agape Christian Ministries, Mrs Funke Felix- Adejumo, said the centre is specifically put in place for women to relax after attending to their domestic chores.

She noted that most women never had the luxury of time to relax or take a break from home, saying this world-class relaxation edifice is designed to satisfy the appetite of fun-seekers, especially women.

“I am very passionate about women, too many women die for nothing, they labour, labour and labour and they don’t rest. So I talked to my husband that I need a place that women can come and just relax and chill, leaving their husband and children at home and just walk around, relax, and away from domestic chores.

“In Ecclesiastes, Chapter 3:19, the Bible says, it is a good thing for a man to eat and drink and enjoy the fruit of his labour. So don’t just work, come here, it’s a place of rejuvenation.

“The Resort Centre has hotel accommodation, Spa, Salon, gym, Conference room, library among others are in stock for the comfort of customers and we decided to add little things for the men too.

“We have a barbeque centre, a game centre where you can play ludo, Ayo olopon and other games. We also have a library where we have over 5,000 books, we want you to also read and widen your horizon while here,” she said.

