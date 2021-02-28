Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 240 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 240 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,657.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 28th of February 2021, 240 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 155657 cases have been confirmed, 133768 cases have been discharged and 1907 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 240 new cases are reported from 13 states- Anambra (85), Lagos (82), Osun (17), Ogun (10), Kwara (9), FCT (8), Kano (7), Abia (6), Ekiti(5), Borno (4), Edo (2), Bayelsa (2) Kaduna (2) and Rivers(1).,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos55,7281,79853,520410
FCT19,2117,22311,843145
Plateau8,8771028,71857
Kaduna8,4881008,32662
Oyo6,7259785,637110
Rivers6,4782686,11694
Edo4,5523794,007166
Ogun4,3887383,60446
Kano3,7501723,474104
Ondo2,9838462,08057
Kwara2,9185662,30151
Delta2,5577481,74465
Osun2,4294181,96150
Nasarawa2,2121,82637313
Gombe2,051981,91043
Katsina2,029321,97027
Enugu2,0031091,86529
Ebonyi1,8642861,54731
Anambra1,7261161,59119
Abia1,520721,42721
Akwa Ibom1,50163785014
Imo1,4741831,26328
Borno1,2761741,06438
Bauchi1,224111,19617
Benue1,18857559122
Niger91347941717
Taraba80414663622
Ekiti80213565710
Bayelsa7693770626
Sokoto769174028
Adamawa76247026428
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi3746030014
Cross River3245725413
Yobe268172429
Zamfara219-42158
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Top News

ANALYSIS: One year after index case, Nigeria yet to meet COVID-19 testing target

Latest News

Nigerians apprehensive over possible increase in fuel price, says IPMAN

Latest News

Appointment of justices to Appeal Court follows due process ― Justice Dongban-Mensem

Latest News

Pope Francis holds special prayer for kidnapped 317 Zamfara schoolgirls at Vatican

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More