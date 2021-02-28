Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 240 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,657.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 28th of February 2021, 240 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 155657 cases have been confirmed, 133768 cases have been discharged and 1907 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 240 new cases are reported from 13 states- Anambra (85), Lagos (82), Osun (17), Ogun (10), Kwara (9), FCT (8), Kano (7), Abia (6), Ekiti(5), Borno (4), Edo (2), Bayelsa (2) Kaduna (2) and Rivers(1).,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|55,728
|1,798
|53,520
|410
|FCT
|19,211
|7,223
|11,843
|145
|Plateau
|8,877
|102
|8,718
|57
|Kaduna
|8,488
|100
|8,326
|62
|Oyo
|6,725
|978
|5,637
|110
|Rivers
|6,478
|268
|6,116
|94
|Edo
|4,552
|379
|4,007
|166
|Ogun
|4,388
|738
|3,604
|46
|Kano
|3,750
|172
|3,474
|104
|Ondo
|2,983
|846
|2,080
|57
|Kwara
|2,918
|566
|2,301
|51
|Delta
|2,557
|748
|1,744
|65
|Osun
|2,429
|418
|1,961
|50
|Nasarawa
|2,212
|1,826
|373
|13
|Gombe
|2,051
|98
|1,910
|43
|Katsina
|2,029
|32
|1,970
|27
|Enugu
|2,003
|109
|1,865
|29
|Ebonyi
|1,864
|286
|1,547
|31
|Anambra
|1,726
|116
|1,591
|19
|Abia
|1,520
|72
|1,427
|21
|Akwa Ibom
|1,501
|637
|850
|14
|Imo
|1,474
|183
|1,263
|28
|Borno
|1,276
|174
|1,064
|38
|Bauchi
|1,224
|11
|1,196
|17
|Benue
|1,188
|575
|591
|22
|Niger
|913
|479
|417
|17
|Taraba
|804
|146
|636
|22
|Ekiti
|802
|135
|657
|10
|Bayelsa
|769
|37
|706
|26
|Sokoto
|769
|1
|740
|28
|Adamawa
|762
|470
|264
|28
|Jigawa
|496
|56
|429
|11
|Kebbi
|374
|60
|300
|14
|Cross River
|324
|57
|254
|13
|Yobe
|268
|17
|242
|9
|Zamfara
|219
|-4
|215
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
