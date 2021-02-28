Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 240 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,657.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 28th of February 2021, 240 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 155657 cases have been confirmed, 133768 cases have been discharged and 1907 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 240 new cases are reported from 13 states- Anambra (85), Lagos (82), Osun (17), Ogun (10), Kwara (9), FCT (8), Kano (7), Abia (6), Ekiti(5), Borno (4), Edo (2), Bayelsa (2) Kaduna (2) and Rivers(1).,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 55,728 1,798 53,520 410 FCT 19,211 7,223 11,843 145 Plateau 8,877 102 8,718 57 Kaduna 8,488 100 8,326 62 Oyo 6,725 978 5,637 110 Rivers 6,478 268 6,116 94 Edo 4,552 379 4,007 166 Ogun 4,388 738 3,604 46 Kano 3,750 172 3,474 104 Ondo 2,983 846 2,080 57 Kwara 2,918 566 2,301 51 Delta 2,557 748 1,744 65 Osun 2,429 418 1,961 50 Nasarawa 2,212 1,826 373 13 Gombe 2,051 98 1,910 43 Katsina 2,029 32 1,970 27 Enugu 2,003 109 1,865 29 Ebonyi 1,864 286 1,547 31 Anambra 1,726 116 1,591 19 Abia 1,520 72 1,427 21 Akwa Ibom 1,501 637 850 14 Imo 1,474 183 1,263 28 Borno 1,276 174 1,064 38 Bauchi 1,224 11 1,196 17 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Niger 913 479 417 17 Taraba 804 146 636 22 Ekiti 802 135 657 10 Bayelsa 769 37 706 26 Sokoto 769 1 740 28 Adamawa 762 470 264 28 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 374 60 300 14 Cross River 324 57 254 13 Yobe 268 17 242 9 Zamfara 219 -4 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

