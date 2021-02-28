Rotary club feeds over 200 less-privileged in Ibadan

Rotary Club Ibadan Jericho Metro, in conjunction with Sara and Ken George, have fed over 200 less-privileged people in the Ibadan metropolis.

Speaking at the occasion, President of the Club, Mr Seyi Alaba, said it is part of their programmes for the year to cater for the less-privileged as they have started since January.

He said Sara and Ken George are the sponsors of the programme, just as he urged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the Rotary Club.

“Today, we are feeding 200 people within the Jemibewon-Sabo axis and after today we are going to another location to cater to another set of individuals.

“The priority was given to the less-privileged that cannot afford a meal per day, those were the people we are targeting and this project was sponsored by Sarah and Ken George who reside in Houston, USA, they are Nigerian, natives of Ibadan, so this is their own way of giving back to the society.

“Rotary is service to humanity, you must have a heart of service and we have a lot of people in the society who has a heart of service but they are not privileged to be a Rotarian. So if they joined us they make this job easier for us and they find fulfilment in serving the less-privileged because any time we go out to do this, we feel good and fulfilled,” he said.

Also, the Director of Community Services, Rotary Club Ibadan-Jericho Metro, Abiodun Oyeleke, said this is the second edition of their food outreach within the Ibadan area.

He said, “We are here for the second edition of our food outreach and this is part of the organisation partnering with a club like us Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro to reach out to the less privileged and cater for their needs.”

