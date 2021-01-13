Akeredolu extends Accountant General’s tenure by three months

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Wednesday, extended the tenure of the State Accountant General, Mr ‘Laolu Akindolire, by three months.

Akindolire’s mandatory retirement from service was expected to take effect from January 2020, but the governor extended the tenure by three months.

The governor, in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the decision to extend Akindolire’s move is in the overall interest of the smooth running of government.

Ojogo said the extension is also to stave off unnecessary hitches as government inches towards a period of transition within the three months period in question.

The statement read: “The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, has graciously approved the extension of tenure, for the state Accountant General, Mr ‘Laolu Akindolire.

“The gesture is for three months as it lapses on April 12, 2021, when a new Accountant General of the state shall be appointed.

“Specifically, Mr Governor’s move is in the overall interest of the smooth running of government, and to stave off unnecessary hitches as government inches towards a period of transition within the three months period in question.

“Governor Akeredolu wishes Mr Akindolire well just as he charges him to discharge his duties with renewed vigour, as always.”

However, an official within the Finance Ministry disclosed that the move by Akeredolu became necessary as the Permanent Secretary in the ministry would due for retirement next month, February 2021.

According to him, this would leave a vacuum in the ministry and “as Cabinet will be dissolved in February, the man will be there for a new cabinet to be formed for proper handing over.

“Appointing a new Accountant General now to change signatories with PS Finance and Commissioner for Finance twice in three months is unhealthy, hence the need to extend the tenure of the AG,” he said.

