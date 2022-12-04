Akeredolu charges public servants on accountability, transparency

The Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has requested consistent accountability and transparency from the public servants in the state in order to ensure effective service delivery.

Akeredolu tasked the state workers during the grand finale of the 2022 Public Service Week in Akure, the state capital, with the theme: “The Roles of Public Servants in Governance and Political Participation.”

The governor, represented by his deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, charged public servants to always ensure they expand the state’s revenue base and prudently manage the finances of the state.

He said the present administration in the state had been doing everything to insulate bureaucracy from partisan politics, saying, “I implore you to do your job as required by law. I demand nothing more.”

The governor said the service was both the stabilizer and the enduring face of government, as politicians and political administrations would come and go.

“I wish to thank public servants in Ondo state for their support and co-operation for our administration. Without your co-operation, we would not have recorded the modest feats achieved in all our policies and programmes.

“Our administration will never undervalue your teamwork, understanding, and commitment.

” We shall, in thought and action, continue to give priority consideration to the Public Service, notwithstanding the State’s lean financial resources and the concomitant competing demands of our people.

“In Ondo state, in particular, the public service has played a significant role in governance so much that it is impossible to imagine a flow of governance without it,” he said.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, appreciated the state government for the approval and support to enable workers to observe the annual celebration.

Ogundele, while referring to the theme of this year’s celebration, said public servants must be refreshed to appreciate their roles as the machinery for implementing government policies and how to navigate the political environment they operate.

“I cannot but mention that the present administration has placed the welfare I’d workers in the front burner as workers continue to enjoy regular promotion as and when due with financial benefits,” he said.

Ogundele later assured Akeredolu that the public service was poised to retool itself, for quality service delivery.

The high point of the event was the awards given to public servants innovatively outstanding officers were awarded at the occasion, with cash prizes.





