Akeredolu appoints new CPS, reappoints CoS

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday, appointed Mr Olabode Richard Olatunde, as his new Chief Press Secretary (CPS) just as he retained Chief Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff.

The appointments of the two officers were contained in a statement issued and signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Research and Documentation, Kunle Adebayo.

The statement read that “as a key move to hit the ground running in service of the people in his second tenure, the Governor of Ondo State Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointments of Chief Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff and Mr Olabode Richard as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor.

“Chief Olugbenga Ale is a retired permanent secretary of the Ondo State Civil Service while Mr Olabode Richard is a practising Broadcast Journalist.

“The two individuals served in Akeredolu’s first tenure as Chief of Staff and Special Assistant (New Media) respectively. The appointments take immediate effect.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos.

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there.Akeredolu appoints new CPS, reappoints CoS