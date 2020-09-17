Ajayi Crowther varsity unveils Timothy Adebayo as new VC

Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, has unveiled Prof. Timothy Adebayo as the new Vice-Chancellor to succeed Prof. Dapo Asaju by end of October.

Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, the Chairman of ACU governing council, unveiled the new vice-chancellor on Thursday in Oyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Adebayo, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, is the 4th vice-chancellor of the university.

Olanipekun said that the institution’s governing council had approved the appointment of Adebayo as a successor to Asaju, having satisfied all the requirements of the institutions.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said that the council observed all the due process of appointing a vice-chancellor.

“Today, Council has approved the appointment of Prof. Timothy Abiodun Adebayo, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, as a successor to Prof. Asaju, as new vice-chancellor.

“This is the 4th vice-chancellor of this university. Council has unveiled him. We have prayed for him. He is taking over from this great man, Asaju.

“We want to believe that we have prayed for you and in five years time, we will celebrate you.

“Ajayi Crowther University is ruling the way. We are not disappointing our proprietors. That is the Anglican Church Nigeria. Supra West and Particularly the House of Bishops,” he said.

The council chairman described Asaju, the outgoing vice-chancellor as an astute, honest and efficient administrator who in spite of the little resources accruable to the institution, achieved a lot.

“He managed our finances in a way and manner that no other person could have done better. He has turned the temporary site to a Jerusalem.

“Here, he has come to this desert and look at what he is doing, creating an oasis in this desert. Look at the buildings here and there.

“This morning, we have commissioned about six buildings. But there are so many, not less than 20 on the permanent site. Council appreciates and thanks to him and prays for his prosperity.

“And five years into his tenure which will end on Oct. 1, 2020, he has moved mountains and performed miracles. He has done what even Napoleon could not have done,” he said.

NAN

