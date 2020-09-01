Airtel unveils unlimited data plans

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the introduction of its Unlimited Ultra Plans, a new value offering that is designed to ensure its home broadband customers do not run out of data, while enjoying superior, uncapped speed and continuous broadband connectivity to the internet.

According to Airtel, the new offering, which is available only to Routers and Outdoor Unit (ODU) customers, will offer telecoms consumers the freedom to do more and become more productive without worrying about data speed reduction and utilisation, ensuring that customers ‘never run out of data.’

With the new unlimited ultra plans, customers have four distinct packages to choose from, which include, ‘unlimited Ultra Weekly’, ‘Unlimited Ultra Standard’, ‘Unlimited Ultra Diamond’ and ‘Unlimited Ultra Platinum’, each package comes with unlimited data, uncapped speed and applicable Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

Commenting on the new offer, Mr Godfrey Efeurhobo, Director, Home Broadband, Airtel Nigeria, said the unlimited ultra plans will further enrich home broadband customers’ experience. According to him, the unlimited ultra plans have been designed to meet the growing demand for quality home broadband experience with consideration for those working from home, schooling remotely and enjoying home entertainment.

“Airtel is committed to creating unique and innovative value propositions that will make life simpler, easier, better and more fun for all its customers. With this compelling unlimited ultra plans, we are confident that telecoms consumers in the home broadband segment will have an enriched experience and be further empowered to realise their full potential,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…