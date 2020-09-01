Too many apps on phone consume more data — ATCON scribe

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has reassured telecoms and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) consumers that its members are committed to the protection of their rights.

Ajibola Olude, Executive Secretary, ATCON, gave this assurance during a webinar hosted by the National Human Rights Commission with the theme: ‘Consumer Protection Amidst the Pandemic: Business and Human Rights Implications’, in Lagos late last week.

Speaking on the topic, ‘The Role of Telecommunications Companies on the Protection of Consumers’ Right,’ Olude said that protecting consumer rights and interest are the basis of telecoms’ companies existence.

He added that consumers are the life blood of business and that they take them with all sense of seriousness.

According to him, “Consumers are kings and our member companies will continue to treat them as kings.

“Our members are working very hard to make sure that all telecoms consumers have value for every kobo spent on telecoms services.

“Our members have been educating consumers on how they can use their data effectively. The more apps you have on your phone, the quicker your data will be consumed,” Olude said.

The ATCON scribe further added that part of protection of consumers’ rights led to the development of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019, which stopped the unauthorised sharing of Nigerians’ data and protect Nigerians on the web.

He recalled the strategic role ATCON played in terms of advocating for a liberalisation of the telecoms market, noting that the sector had played a very high and important contribution to the GDP of the country.

Olude said that the advantages of the telecoms sector’s reforms have led to efficient and effective service delivery.

